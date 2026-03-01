Durant contributed 32 points (12-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 115-105 loss to the Heat.

After dropping 40 points in Thursday's win over Orlando, Durant poured in a game-high 32 points Saturday. In 11 February appearances, he reached the 30-point threshold five times. Although he was efficient from the field Saturday, the superstar struggled from three-point range and has shot just 4-for-18 from downtown over his last two games. On a more positive note, Durant recorded a game-high eight assists and a team-best two blocks, tallying multiple swats for just the second time since Jan. 11.