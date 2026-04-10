Durant contributed 29 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes in Thursday's 113-102 win over the 76ers.

Durant turned in an efficient performance on the offensive end and led all players in scoring. The superstar also led Houston in assists and has dished out at least five dimes in all but one of his last 10 appearances. The veteran forward has chipped in at least 24 points in four straight games, averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest during that span.