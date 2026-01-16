Durant ended Thursday's 111-91 loss to Oklahoma City with 19 points (7-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes.

Durant struggled to get in a groove offensively and only managed to lead the Rockets in scoring due to sheer volume. Thursday marked the first time since Dec. 11 that he's been held under 20 points, which speaks to the tear that he's been on for the last month or so. Durant was also more active on the defensive end, tying his season high in steals after failing to record a swipe in his previous nine games.