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Rockets' Kevin Durant: Questionable for Game 1
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RotoWire Staff
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1 min read
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Durant is questionable for Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Lakers due to a right knee contusion.
Durant is dealing with a bruise on his right knee, but we'll have a better idea on his playing status based on his activity level at shootaround. Check back for another update closer to Saturday's tipoff.