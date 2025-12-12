Durant contributed 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and three assists over 37 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 victory over the Clippers.

Durant had a rough shooting performance compared to his usual standards, and as a result, the star forward failed to reach the 20-point mark for the first time since Nov. 21. There's a chance this was a one-off game for Durant, though. Since returning from a two-game absence due to a personal problem in late November and before this outing Thursday, Durant was averaging 27.2 points per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor.