Shawne Williams: 8.5 points over 38 games
Williams finished the 2017-18 campaign with 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists over 38 games played for the Iowa Wolves.
Williams first stint in the G League was during the 2013-14 season in which he averaged 20.5 points and 7.0 rebounds. Now 32 years old, it looks like his NBA days are over as his stat line in 2017-18 drastically decreased from his first season in the G League.
