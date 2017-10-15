Shawne Williams: Released by Timberwolves
Williams was waived by the Timberwolves on Saturday.
Williams spent just two days with the Timberwolves after being signed late last week. The 31-year-old hasn't taken part in a regular-season game since 2014-15, but appears to be making a comeback attempt, and he may be a player that gets looked at during the season for added depth in the frontcourt if injuries were to occur. Either way, he's not a fantasy relevant player.
