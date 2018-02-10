Shawne Williams: Suspended two games
Williams has been suspended for two games for his role in a fight during Tuesday's game against the Hustle, Adam Johnson of 2 Ways and 10 Days reports.
Williams, along with four other players, have been suspended for various lengths of time as a result of the incident. He'll be able to resume playing again for Feb. 23's game against the Vipers.
