Williams was held out of Friday's 103-90 loss to Austin due to an undisclosed injury.

It's rather unknown what injury prevented Williams from seeing minutes during Friday's loss, as he is a game-time decision for Iowa's game Saturday. The 32-year-old forward out of Memphis is averaging 8.2 points and 3.7 rebounds for Iowa this year.

