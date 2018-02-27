Shawne Williams: Undisclosed injury
Williams did not play Sunday due to an undisclosed injury.
Williams returned from his suspension on Feb. 23 but was held out of Sunday's loss to Fort Wayne because of an injury. It's not exactly clear what is wrong with the 32-year-old forward, as he remains day-to-day. The 6-10, Memphis product is averaging 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds during his second season in the league.
More News
-
Shawne Williams: Suspended two games•
-
Shawne Williams: Released by Timberwolves•
-
Timberwolves' Shawne Williams: Signs deal with Timberwolves•
-
Bucks waive Caron Butler, Shawne Williams•
-
Bucks trade Ilyasova to Pistons for Butler, Williams•
-
Pistons F Shawne Williams (illness) to return Tuesday vs. the Raptors•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...