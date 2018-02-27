Williams did not play Sunday due to an undisclosed injury.

Williams returned from his suspension on Feb. 23 but was held out of Sunday's loss to Fort Wayne because of an injury. It's not exactly clear what is wrong with the 32-year-old forward, as he remains day-to-day. The 6-10, Memphis product is averaging 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds during his second season in the league.

