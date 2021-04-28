Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday that White (ankle) is unlikely to play again this season, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

White hurt his ankle during Monday's game against the Wizards, and based on Popovich's comments, the injury is relatively serious. Assuming White is in fact shut down for the season, he'll end his fourth year in the league with a career-high average of 15.4 points to go with 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks in 29.6 minutes. However, he played just 36 games, as he missed 18 of the Spurs' first 19 contests due to a toe injury. In White's absence, Lonnie Walker and Devin Vassell should see more minutes.