Dieng will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

With Jakob Poeltl (knee) rejoining the lineup following a one-game absence, Dieng will shift back to his usual reserve role Wednesday. In nine appearances, Dieng has averaged 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 10.8 minutes per contest.