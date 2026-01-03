Castle logged 19 points (6-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 33 minutes during the Spurs' 123-113 win over the Pacers on Friday.

Castle wasn't the most efficient from the field during Friday's win, but he led the Spurs with eight assists while finishing as the team's third-leading scorer behind De'Aaron Fox (24 points) and Dylan Harper (22 points). Castle has dished out at least seven assists in seven of his last eight outings, and over that span he has averaged 17.1 points, 7.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 threes and 1.3 steals over 30.4 minutes per game.