Castle ended with 21 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 129-114 victory over the Bulls.

Castle was one of the Spurs' best players in this routine win over the Bulls, and the second-year guard continues to establish himself as a reliable scoring weapon in the backcourt. Castle finished just two boards shy of recording what would've been his second consecutive triple-double, a feat he's achieved twice already in March.