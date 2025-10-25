Castle recorded 16 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 120-116 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

The sophomore season is off to a good start for the reigning rookie of the year. After scoring 22 points in the season opener, he added 16 Friday including a trio of made threes. He coupled the scoring with a second straight game topping five assists and rebounds each. San Antonio is off to a 2-0 start with the UConn product in the starting point guard role. So far, Castle is picking right up where he left off last season, but that could be impacted when De'Aaron Fox makes his eventual return.