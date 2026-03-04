Castle logged 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 131-91 win over the 76ers.

The Spurs put this game away in a hurry, and the team was able to rest their starters down the stretch as a result -- no starter logged more than 24 minutes. Fortunately for Castle's fantasy managers, he did some serious damage in his limited shift and continues to play at an elite level.