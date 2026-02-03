site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Stephon Castle: Iffy for Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Castle (adductor) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Castle is in danger of missing a second straight game due to left adductor tightness. The Spurs should have a better idea of whether he'll go closer to Wednesday's tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET.
