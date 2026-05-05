Castle finished with 17 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 28 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 104-102 loss to Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The second-year guard continues to look good in his first career trip to the postseason. Castle has delivered at least 15 points and five assists in six straight games for the Spurs, averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 dimes, 4.2 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.0 combined steals and blocks.