Spurs' Stephon Castle: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Pacers.
Castle missed Thursday's win over the Suns with the hip issue, which resulted in Devin Vassell logging major minutes as a starter and Dylan Harper having the chance for some extended run. It'll be more of the same if Castle can't play Saturday, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround.
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