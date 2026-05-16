Spurs' Stephon Castle: Stuffs stat sheet in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle contributed 32 points (11-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes in Friday's 139-109 Game 6 win over the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals.
Castle got off to a hot start in this one, scoring 14 points in the opening quarter and finishing with a game-high 32 points while playing just four minutes in the fourth. The second-year guard also knocked down a career-high five triples, sinking all three of his three-point attempts in the first half. Additionally, Castle led all players in rebounds, securing his second playoff double-double. He'll look to remain productive in the Western Conference Finals, where the Spurs will take on the Thunder.
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