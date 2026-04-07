Castle contributed 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 115-102 win over the 76ers.

Castle briefly exited to the locker room in the first quarter due to an apparent leg issue but returned to start the second and finished the game. The second-year guard stuffed the stat sheet and helped power the Spurs to a win after Victor Wembanyama (rib) went down. Castle led San Antonio in scoring while posting game-high marks in assists and rebounds. The UConn product recorded his sixth career triple-double, all of which have come this season, and his third since the All-Star break.