Jones (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Jones will miss back-to-back games and six of San Antonio's final seven contests heading into the All-Star break due to a foot issue. Rookie first-round pick Malaki Branham figures to draw another start at point guard, but recently-acquired Devonte' Graham should also continue playing 20-plus minutes off the bench with Jones sidelined. Jones' next chance to suit up will come Feb. 23 in Dallas.