Wembanyama totaled 30 points (11-21 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, six blocks and three steals in 32 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 122-119 loss to the Lakers.

The French rookie continues to amaze every time he steps on the court, and by now, seeing him racking up double-doubles and filling out the stat sheet shouldn't surprise fantasy managers. Wembanyama has recorded six consecutive double-doubles, but perhaps what's even more impressive is that he remains an elite contributor in other categories. Across that six-game stretch, Wembanyama is averaging 20.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals per contest.