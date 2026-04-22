Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Diagnosed with concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wembanyama has been diagnosed with a concussion and will undergo further testing Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Wembanyama exited Tuesday's 106-103 Game 2 loss to the Trail Blazers after falling face-first onto the court in the second quarter. The star big man could still return for Game 3 in Portland on Friday depending on the severity of the injury, but for now, he should be considered highly questionable. If the 22-year-old is unable to play Friday, Luke Kornet would likely get the starting nod at center.
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