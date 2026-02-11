Wembanyama posted 40 points (13-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 136-108 win over the Lakers.

Wembanyama took advantage of the Lakers being shorthanded in the second leg of their back-to-back set. The star big man scored 25 points in the first quarter and had 37 by the end of the first half. The 22-year-old led all players in points and rebounds en route to his 25th game with a double-double or better (one triple-double) through 39 regular-season appearances. He has reached the 40-point threshold twice this season and tied his season high Tuesday, which he originally set in San Antonio's season-opening win over Dallas.