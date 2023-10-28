Wembanyama racked up 21 points (7-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 126-122 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Wembanyama struggled with foul trouble in the season opener, but that wasn't an issue here, and head coach Gregg Popovich managed to keep him in the game longer, ultimately translating to his first double-double in the NBA. The French rookie also drained a clutch floater to send the game to overtime, and despite the fact he's only 19 years old, he's already showing he should be a focal point of the offense going forward. It's still early in the season, but fantasy managers should be happy with what Wembanyama has done through his first two contests.