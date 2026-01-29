Wembanyama closed Wednesday's 111-99 win over Houston with 28 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, five blocks and two steals across 29 minutes.

Wembanyama produced a solid all-around performance in the decisive win, and he padded his production with a season-high 12 converted free throws at the charity stripe. His totals could have been higher, but he was used sparingly in the third quarter and was limited to 29 minutes. Through 33 games, Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks.