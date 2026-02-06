Wembanyama had 29 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 135-123 win over Dallas.

Wembanyama posted a strong shooting line, highlighted by five made triples. Thursday marked his best showing from deep since Jan. 19, when he went 7-for-12 from downtown. Wembanyama continues to feast on the opposite end of the court and has racked up 10 total swats over his last three games.