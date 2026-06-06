Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Nets 29 points with full line

Wembanyama finished with 29 points (11-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks over 40 minutes during Friday's 105-104 Game 2 loss to the Knicks in the NBA Finals.

It was a tale of two halves for Wembanyama, who was held to just seven points in the first half before erupting for 22 after the break. However, he also committed a team-high four turnovers, and the last one proved costly, as an errant pass ricocheted off Stephon Castle's back with 9.5 seconds remaining in regulation. Still, the Spurs had a chance to pull out the win, but Wembanyama's 20-foot jumper clanked off the rim at the buzzer. The Spurs are now facing a 0-2 deficit with the series heading to New York for Game 3 on Monday.