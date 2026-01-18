Wembanyama erupted for 39 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 11-14 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 win over the Timberwolves.

Wembanyama was locked in from the jump in this one, and he hit some clutch shots down the stretch in the win, scoring 10 of his 39 points during the final three minutes of play. Despite averaging just 28.8 minutes per game this season, Wembanyama has put up averages of 24.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a league-leading 2.6 swats per contest.