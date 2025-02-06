Wembanyama produced 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 victory over the Hawks.

Wembanyama's usage rate might reduce a bit in the coming games due to the arrival of De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs backcourt, but he'll remain the team's go-to player on offense. The towering Frenchman extended his impressive stretch of games with 20 or more points to seven, a span in which he's averaging 25.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 blocks per contest.