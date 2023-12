Wembanyama (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Wembanyama twisted his ankle after stepping on a ballboy during pregame warmups ahead of Saturday's loss to Dallas and was a late scratch. The Spurs will presumably be cautious with the No. 1 overall pick, so if Wembanyama is sidelined again, Zach Collins (knee) would likely draw another start at center.