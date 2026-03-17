Wembanyama registered 21 points (9-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 119-115 win over the Clippers.

Wembanyama struggled a bit with his perimeter shot but was otherwise impressive in the victory. He seemed to show no ill effects from the ankle injury that forced a one-game absence last week. Although he underperformed over a two-game span in late February, he's compiled six double-doubles since the brief downturn.