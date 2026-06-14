Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Records another double-double

Wembanyama finished with 19 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and five blocks across 38 minutes in the 94-90 loss to the Knicks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday.

Wembanyama had a double-double in Game 5, his 12th of the postseason. However, his efforts weren't enough to lead San Antonio to a victory and extend the series. With the Spurs falling short of a championship, the team will look forward to the 2026-27 campaign. There will likely be some changes to the roster, though the focus will be on surrounding Wembanyama with players who complement his style of play. It's scary to think just how good the 22-year-old can be moving ahead, considering he averaged a career-high 25.0 points with 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.1 blocks and 1.0 steals over 29.2 minutes in 64 regular-season appearances. Without question, Wembanyama will continue to be in the MVP conversation, assuming he can stay healthy.