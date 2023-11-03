Wembanyama closed Thursday's 132-121 victory over the Suns with 38 points (15-26 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes.

The Spurs held a 27-point lead at one point that the Suns finally erased with a little over four minutes left in the fourth quarter, but from there Wembanyama took over, producing 10 points as part of a 12-0 San Antonio run. The 19-year-old rookie delivered a career-best scoring effort along with his second double-double in his first five NBA games, and there will be plenty more huge performances to come for the 2023 first overall pick.