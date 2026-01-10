Booker had 31 points (10-23 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 112-107 victory over New York.

After posting 13 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field in Wednesday's win over Memphis, Booker bounced back with a game-high 31 points. He has reached the 30-point threshold in 12 of his 35 regular-season appearances thus far. The star guard also led all players in assists, dishing out eight or more dimes for the third time over his last four games. During that stretch, he has averaged 23.8 points, 7.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per contest.