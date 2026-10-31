Booker totaled 20 points (7-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 127-120 loss to Denver.

Booker struggled with his shot on his 30th birthday, but luckily Miles Bridges, Dillon Brooks and Colin Gillespie picked up the slack. The star guard also committed four turnovers and played a team-high 39 minutes as Phoenix fell to 1-3. The Suns need more efficiency from their franchise player, and he'll look for a better night Monday against the Warriors.