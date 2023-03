Booker finished Wednesday's 105-91 win over Charlotte with 37 points (15-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 33 minutes.

Booker led the Suns with 37 points on 57.7 percent shooting Wednesday night. With the debut of new teammate Kevin Durant in the lineup, the former Kentucky guard's usage didn't take a hit. He's now averaging 26.8 points per game in 36 appearances this season and should continue to thrive even with another superstar on the team.