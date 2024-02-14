Booker provided 25 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-13 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 130-125 victory over the Kings.

Booker put together a balanced performance to help Phoenix to another victory, leading all players in Tuesday's contest in free throws made while ending as one of two Suns players with 25 or more points and ending one dime short of a double-double. Booker, who led Phoenix in assists, has recorded at least 25 points and eight assists in 10 games this season, his first such performance since notching that stat line Jan. 21 against Indiana.