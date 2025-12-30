Booker ended Monday's 115-101 win over Washington with 22 points (8-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

Booker took a backseat for once, as Collin Gillespie and Dillon Brooks combined to score 51 points for the Suns. Through 29 games, Booker is on pace for seventh-round value in nine-category fantasy formats with 25.3 points, 6.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.