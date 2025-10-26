Brooks chipped in 15 points (6-18 FG, 3-13 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 133-111 loss to the Nuggets.

The 29-year-old wing has been flashing his defensive skills to begin his tenure with the Suns, recording multiple steals -- and eight in total -- in his first three games of the season. Brooks has also been more involved in the offense than usual while the team waits for Jalen Green (hamstring) to get healthy, attempting double-digit three-pointers in back-to-back contests and averaging 19.3 points and 3.0 threes so far.