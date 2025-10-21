Brooks (face) available for Wednesday's season opener against Sacramento, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Brooks needed six stitches after a collision in Saturday's practice, but that won't prevent him from suiting up against the Kings. The veteran swingman is projected to be Phoenix's starting power forward in 2025-26, but his fantasy value will likely be held back by his lack of production across the board. Brooks averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.5 three-pointers per game for Houston during last year's regular season.