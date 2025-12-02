Brooks posted 33 points (15-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 125-108 win over the Lakers.

Brooks turned in his third game this season with 30 or more points in what has been the best scoring season of his career so far. The Oregon product is averaging 22.3 points per game across his 16 appearances this season. More scoring outbursts are a possibility for Brooks in the games ahead, as the Suns are managing injuries to Jalen Green (hamstring) and now Devin Booker (groin).