Brooks tallied 40 points (13-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during Thursday's 114-96 victory over the Pistons.

Brooks was clearly locked in on the offensive end and set a new career high in scoring on a night he drilled 59.1 percent of his field-goal attempts. He was also more involved than usual on the boards by securing a season-high eight rebounds. Brooks has shown that he's more than capable of holding down the fort without the assistance of Devin Booker (ankle) or Jalen Green (hamstring).