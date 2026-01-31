Brooks notched 27 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Friday's 126-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Brooks was the only player to reach 20 points in this game, and although he didn't stand out in any other categories, he turned in a rewarding fantasy effort. Brooks isn't expected to carry the Suns offensively on a regular basis, but he's going through his most productive stretch of the season while Devin Booker (ankle) is sidelined. This was his fourth straight game with at least 25 points, and he's reached the 20-point mark in nine of his 16 outings in January.