site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: suns-dillon-brooks-wont-play-vs-memphis | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Suns' Dillon Brooks: Won't play vs. Memphis
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Brooks (groin) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Brooks will miss a second straight game due to a groin issue. The team will likely turn to Royce O'Neale and Nigel Hayes-Davis to shoulder the load.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Joel Bartilotta
• 6 min read