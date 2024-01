Gordon (knee) is probable for Monday's game against the Clippers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gordon has missed the last two games due to a right knee injury, but he'll likely be able to return to action for the second half of the back-to-back set. He's come off the bench in his last four appearances, averaging 12.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game.