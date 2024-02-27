Gordon (groin) participated in non-contact parts of Tuesday's practice, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Gordon was sidelined for Sunday's loss to the Lakers due to a groin injury after a poor performance against Houston on Friday, which was the second night of a back-to-back set. Gordon's absence may have been routine maintenance for the veteran, who continues to step up when Bradley Beal (hamstring) is out of the lineup. Gordon will have another day to rest and recover before attempting to suit up for Thursday's matchup against the Rockets.