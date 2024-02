Gordon contributed 23 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 130-125 victory over the Kings.

Gordon saw extended time off the bench with Phoenix dealing with the injury absence of Bradley Beal, leading all Suns players in threes made while adding a trio of rebounds and assists en route to a 20-point showing. Gordon has reached the 20-point mark in 10 contests, his third off the bench this season.