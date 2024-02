Gordon will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Mavs, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Bradley Beal is set to miss Thursday's game with some tightness in his left hamstring, so Gordon will get his usual spot start. Across 22 starts this season, Gordon has registered averages of 15.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.1 triples and 1.0 steals per contest on 52 percent shooting from the floor.